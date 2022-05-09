American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,588 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of American International Group worth $102,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

AIG stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

