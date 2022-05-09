American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.45

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in American Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

