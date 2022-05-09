American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded down $12.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.