Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,608,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $237.30. 33,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

