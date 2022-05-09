Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.57 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 723.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 430,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,277,000 after buying an additional 408,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

