Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 884.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 48,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

ADI opened at $156.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

