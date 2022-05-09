Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to report sales of $277.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.39 million. Abiomed posted sales of $252.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock worth $5,714,451. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD traded down $21.57 on Friday, hitting $235.97. 6,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,964. Abiomed has a one year low of $252.06 and a one year high of $379.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

