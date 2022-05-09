Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$5.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($4.45). argenx posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 353.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($20.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($17.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($17.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX stock traded down $17.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.58. 3,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.93.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

