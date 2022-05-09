Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will post $51.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.18 billion and the highest is $52.96 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $45.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $223.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $227.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $212.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $238.20 million to $249.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.35. 168,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

