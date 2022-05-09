Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Energizer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

