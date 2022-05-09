Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.62. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 264,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

