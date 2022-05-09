Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.05. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,780,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average of $197.50. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.