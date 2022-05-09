Analysts Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 2,082,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 180.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 259.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

