Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $16.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $271.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.73 and its 200-day moving average is $301.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

