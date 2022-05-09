Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.90. PayPal reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. 25,497,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,422,807. PayPal has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.