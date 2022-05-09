Analysts Anticipate VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 515,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,005. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

