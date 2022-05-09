Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $58.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.99 billion and the lowest is $57.33 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $50.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $245.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.03 billion to $252.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $283.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $270.60 billion to $298.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $60.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,254.24. 116,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,750.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.