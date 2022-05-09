Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.48 Million

Brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to report $456.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.81 million to $457.24 million. CDK Global posted sales of $420.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.45% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

