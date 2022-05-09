Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.22. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 28.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.