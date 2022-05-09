Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Everi posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE EVRI traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Everi has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Everi by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 596.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 53.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Everi by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 75,373 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

