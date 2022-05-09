Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $1.38. Hess posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 895.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $20.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

HES traded down $10.52 on Monday, hitting $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.67. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $17,370,874.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

