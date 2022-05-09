Analysts Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. HighPeak Energy posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 920%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPK shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HPK traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 4,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,748. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

