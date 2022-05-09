Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.05 Million

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) to post sales of $216.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.10 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $989.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $993.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 341,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

