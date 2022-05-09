Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post $1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.89. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 668,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,457,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $145.91.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.