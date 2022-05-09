Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $3.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $3.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $70,604,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.31. 25,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

