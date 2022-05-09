Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $270,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Welltower by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Welltower by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,251,000 after purchasing an additional 279,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

