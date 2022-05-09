Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at £106.32

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £106.32 ($132.81).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($149.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($143.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 158 ($1.97) during midday trading on Friday, hitting £101.64 ($126.97). The company had a trading volume of 807,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,854. The stock has a market cap of £157.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.35. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a 52-week high of £110 ($137.41). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,994.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.82) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.