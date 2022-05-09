Analysts Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $65.75

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Belden by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Belden by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

