Analysts Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,591. The company has a market capitalization of $748.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,544,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

