Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 422.63

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 420 ($5.25).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.45) to GBX 415 ($5.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

CRST opened at GBX 231 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £593.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.33. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($5.86).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($36,352.28).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

