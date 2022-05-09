Analysts Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Price Target at $345.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($322.11) to €300.00 ($315.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$42.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.