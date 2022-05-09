Analysts Set Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Target Price at GBX 261.50

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.22).
EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 301 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($33,842.93).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.
Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Read More
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.