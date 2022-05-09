Analysts Set Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Target Price at GBX 261.50

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.22).

EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 301 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($33,842.93).

Shares of EMG traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 226.30 ($2.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.