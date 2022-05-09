Analysts Set Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Target Price at $23.63

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOLN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Kempen & Co lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

MOLN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,528. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

