Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $303.89

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.89.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.51. 3,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

