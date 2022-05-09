Analysts Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) PT at $58.33

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

