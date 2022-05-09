Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Target Price at $667.97

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $667.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $456.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.16. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $438.12 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.22, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,586. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

