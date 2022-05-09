Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $94.41

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. 1,921,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

