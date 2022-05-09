Analyzing Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and Alkami Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.22 million 1.78 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Alkami Technology $152.16 million 6.35 -$46.82 million ($0.58) -18.43

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkami Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Arena and Alkami Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75

Alkami Technology has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 219.39%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -74.35% N/A -148.09% Alkami Technology -30.15% -13.06% -10.44%

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Global Arena on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena (Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

