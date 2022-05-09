Analyzing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Orchid Island Capital and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 MFA Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.20%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.97% 2.13% MFA Financial 41.39% 10.55% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.96 -$64.76 million ($1.08) -2.79 MFA Financial $362.30 million 4.24 $328.87 million $1.06 13.81

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out 166.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Orchid Island Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

