Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,448 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Insperity accounts for about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.74% of Insperity worth $79,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,191. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insperity Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.