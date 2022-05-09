Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,967 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Republic Bank worth $94,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,433,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,645 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $142.32 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

