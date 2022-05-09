Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Clorox worth $50,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,887. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

