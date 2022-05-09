Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $53,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,790,000 after buying an additional 53,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.71.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

