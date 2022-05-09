Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.33. 7,817,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

