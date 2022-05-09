Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $116.84 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,227 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises 2.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $116,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.62. 685,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,410. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

