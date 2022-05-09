Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.84 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Humana by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.51. 896,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

