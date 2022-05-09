Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $32,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 103 shares of company stock valued at $135,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $126.85 on Monday, hitting $1,296.99. 27,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,218. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,376.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,258.16. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

