Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Casey’s General Stores worth $58,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,301,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.69. 311,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,085. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

