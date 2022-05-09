ankrETH Price Reaches $2,922.51 on Top Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. ankrETH has a total market cap of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for about $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,610.64 or 0.99967706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00100172 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.