Anyswap Price Tops $9.36 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $174.39 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $9.36 or 0.00030360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00152058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00599050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00035836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.74 or 1.98481710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.